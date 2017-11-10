Tree donation needed for Light Up Louisville

Louisville Metro is looking for someone to donate a tree for the festivities.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The hunt is on for the perfect centerpiece for the annual Light Up Louisville festival.

Louisville Metro is looking for someone to donate a tree for the festivities.

The tree should be a spruce or fir and should be approximately 40 feet tall and well-shaped, according to the city.

The person who donates the tree will be invited to attend the Light Up Louisville sponsor reception and will be featured as a guest of honor during the celebration.

The Light Up Louisville celebration will take place in Jefferson Square Park on Nov. 24.

Anyone interested in donating a tree should call MetroCall 311.

