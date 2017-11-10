Kevil, KY man arrested after police chase

A Kevil, Kentucky was arrested after leading officers on a police chase early Friday morning, November 10.

Joshua Spears, 38, was charged with speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card and resisting arrest.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a deputy tried to pull over a red Chevy pickup at around 2:52 a.m. on Friday for traffic violations.

Deputies say the truck was registered to Spears.

They say when the deputy tried to pull him over, Spears sped away. He then led deputies from McCracken and Ballard counties on a chase that took them over a large portion of Kevil and West Paducah roads, as well as portions of Ballard County.

According to the sheriff's department, Spears eventually drove toward Paducah on Highway 286 near McKendree Church Road.

Spike strips were successfully used at this intersection; however, deputies say Spears was able to keep driving toward the intersection of Hwy. 286 and Hwy. 62.

As he tried to turn right on Hwy. 62, deputies say his truck got stuck in a roadside ditch.

According to deputies, Spears resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody without injury. He was taken to an area hospital for precautionary measures for pre-existing conditions and released shortly after.

Spears was then taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

