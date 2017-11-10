Wendy's customer pays bill for large group of soldiers - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Wendy's customer pays bill for large group of soldiers

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
From Servus, Inc Facebook page From Servus, Inc Facebook page
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

We have some good news to share, just in time for Veterans Day. 

A group of soldiers on their way to Ft. Campbell got a free meal thanks to a generous fast food customer.

It happened at Wendy's in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. 

A post by "Servus, Inc." says there was about 100 soldiers who had stopped in for a quick bite.

A regular customer decided to pay for their meal as a way to thank them for their service.

