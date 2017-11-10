Wendy's customer pays bill for large group of soldiers

We have some good news to share, just in time for Veterans Day.

A group of soldiers on their way to Ft. Campbell got a free meal thanks to a generous fast food customer.

It happened at Wendy's in Beaver Dam, Kentucky.

A post by "Servus, Inc." says there was about 100 soldiers who had stopped in for a quick bite.

A regular customer decided to pay for their meal as a way to thank them for their service.

