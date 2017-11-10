Festival of Trees and Lights returns to Slugger Field

All items will be available for purchase. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 28th Annual Festival of Trees & Lights at Slugger Field is here.

Through Sunday, thousands will make their way through the ballpark which has been filled with Christmas trees, wreaths and other hand-crafted holiday items.

Some of the activities for families include photos with Santa Claus, train rides, crafts, games, face painting, a model train display, candy shop, Hanukkah activities and an outdoor Elf Town.

All items will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Norton Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit.

The Festival of Trees & Lights is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission ranges from $5-8. Admission is free for children 2 and under. Children’s crafts are free with admission. Click here for a complete schedule of activities.

