Leadership Lou brings Joy to Louisville

Meredith Lawrence, director of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund, and guest. (SOURCE: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Leadership Louisville Center hosted author and entrepreneur Joy Mangano at the Frazier History Museum on Friday.

Mangano will be portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence in the film "Joy."

Mangano was in Louisville to talk about her book "Inventing Joy: Dare to Build a Brave and Creative Life."

The success of Mangano's business empire is a rags-to-riches story. As a single mother of three, she started her first business in her dad's garage.

Today, Mangano holds more than 100 patents and has generated over three billion in sales worldwide, according to a press release from Leadership Louisville.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Festival of Trees and Lights returns to Slugger Field

+ Five Questions with Interior Designer Lee W. Robinson

+ Protesters gather to denounce Councilman Dan Johnson

The event featured a talk from Joy followed by a Q&A session and book signing.

Meredith Lawrence, director of the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund, made the closing remarks.

The event was held in partnership with Fund for the Arts and the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation. A portion of the proceeds were donated to the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.