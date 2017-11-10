Arrest made in October Breckinridge Co. murder

IRVINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a man with murder in the connection with shooting death of a man one month ago in Irvington.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

On October 9, Paul Harrison, 39, of Irvington, was found dead gunshot wounds at a home on Highway 333.

KSP said the investigation led them to Farand Owen Skinner III, 50, also of Irvington. Skinner was taken into custody November 9 and booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center on one count of murder.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Protesters gather to denounce Councilman Dan Johnson

+ Police: Woman faked being a nurse, stole from patient

+ Man arraigned in car crash that killed family of 5

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.