Arrest made in October Breckinridge Co. murder

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Farand Owen Skinner III (Source: Breckinridge County Detention Center) Farand Owen Skinner III (Source: Breckinridge County Detention Center)

IRVINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have charged a man with murder in the connection with shooting death of a man one month ago in Irvington.

On October 9, Paul Harrison, 39, of Irvington, was found dead gunshot wounds at a home on Highway 333. 

KSP said the investigation led them to Farand Owen Skinner III, 50, also of Irvington. Skinner was taken into custody November 9 and booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center on one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing, according to state police.

