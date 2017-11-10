Weather observer braves frigid 100 mph wind for 'fun'

MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. (AP) - Weather observers stationed atop the highest peak in the Northeast are having some fun with a blast of cold wind.
Winds gusted to over 100 mph (160 kph), temperatures got down to below zero and the wind chill hit minus-40 on Friday at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire, site of some of the world's worst recorded weather.
The frigid conditions didn't stop the observatory's Tom Padham from battling the whipping winds. In a video post on the observatory's Facebook page, Padham is seen strapping on a pair of goggles and heading outside for "a bit of fun" - struggling to stand against the wind.
It feels like January across the upper Midwest and Northeast. The National Weather Service says high temperatures are 15 to 25 degrees below average and numerous freeze warnings are in effect.
This story has been corrected to show the wind chill, not the temperature, was minus-40.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
