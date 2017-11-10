AG Beshear joins community in Greenwood Cemetery clean-up to honor vets

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear joined community leaders and elected officials to honor veterans and help with the Greenwood Cemetery clean-up on Friday.

Attendees gathered at New Covenant Baptist Church.

The clean-up was sponsored by YouthBuild Louisville and the National Association for Black Veterans of Louisville in honor of Veteran's Day.

State Senator Gerald Neal, State Representative Reginald Meeks and Councilwoman Jessica Green were also in attendance.

