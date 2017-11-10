Woman shot twice in California neighborhood

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Friday. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police responded to a shooting scene in the California neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Bernhiem Lane.

MetroSafe confirmed a woman was shot twice.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the LMPD anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

