2024 PGA Championship coming to Valhalla

The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. FridayMore >>
The shooting was reported shortly before 4 p.m. FridayMore >>
The formal announcement of the site for the 106th PGA Championship is expected to come during a Thursday morning news conference.More >>
The formal announcement of the site for the 106th PGA Championship is expected to come during a Thursday morning news conference.More >>
Check out a list of local restaurants and other businesses offering deals for Veterans Day.More >>
Check out a list of local restaurants and other businesses offering deals for Veterans Day.More >>
The fire was reported in the 8800 block of Moody Road, located off Blue Lick Road, around 10:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
The fire was reported in the 8800 block of Moody Road, located off Blue Lick Road, around 10:15 a.m. Friday.More >>
Entrepreneur and author Joy Mangano was the featured guest at a Leadership Louisville event on Friday.More >>
Entrepreneur and author Joy Mangano was the featured guest at a Leadership Louisville event on Friday.More >>