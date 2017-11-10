2024 PGA Championship coming to Valhalla

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The PGA Championship will return to Valhalla in 2024.

A formal announcement of the site for the 106th PGA Championship will be made by the PGA of America on Thursday, November 16 during a 10 a.m. news conference.

Valhalla has twice hosted the PGA Championship - in 2000 and 2014.

Sites have been selected for the PGA Championship through 2023. The 2018 championship, the 100th, will be held at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

