83-year-old woman killed in NKY crash

83-year-old woman killed in NKY crash

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -

There was a fatal crash Thursday evening in Florence.

Police said it happened around 6:15 p.m. at the intersection of Houston Road and Ted Bushelman Boulevard.

Police said a 2001 Mercury Marquis was traveling southbound on Houston while a 2008 Dodge Avenger was traveling northbound. When the Mercury made a left turn onto Ted Bushelman, police said it failed to yield to the Dodge's right of way.

Mary Lou Cody, 83, a passenger in the Mercury, was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Florence.

Miranda Flynn, the driver of the Dodge, was taken to St. Elizabeth Edgewood with non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no criminal charges at this time. Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the collision.

