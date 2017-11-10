TRAFFIC ALERT: Street closures for Veterans Day parade - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

TRAFFIC ALERT: Street closures for Veterans Day parade

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several street closures have been announced for Louisville's Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Main Street and stretches from Third to Sixth Streets in downtown Louisville.

The following streets will be closed during the parade:

  • Main Street from 1st to 6th Streets 
  • The 2nd Street Bridge
  • 2nd from Main Street to Market Street
  • 3rd Street from River to Market Street
  • 4th Street from Main Street to Market Street
  • 5th Street from Market Street to Main Street
  • 6th Street from River to Market Street
  • Washington Street from Sixth Street to 7th Street. 

Streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

