TRAFFIC ALERT: Street closures for Veterans Day parade

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several street closures have been announced for Louisville's Veterans Day Parade this weekend.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Main Street and stretches from Third to Sixth Streets in downtown Louisville.

The following streets will be closed during the parade:

Main Street from 1st to 6th Streets

The 2nd Street Bridge

2nd from Main Street to Market Street

3rd Street from River to Market Street

4th Street from Main Street to Market Street

5th Street from Market Street to Main Street

6th Street from River to Market Street

Washington Street from Sixth Street to 7th Street.

Streets will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

