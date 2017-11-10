WAVE 3 News report leads to clean-up of apartments once home to squatters

The clean-up process has begun at Crescent Hill Apartments, but there is still work to be done. (Source: Andreina Centlivre, WAVE 3 News)

In early November, residents believed the unlivable space has been taken over by squatters. (Source: Les Hamilton)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple city agencies have gotten involved in the clean-up of a group of apartments that was overrun with unwanted trash and drug paraphernalia.

WAVE 3 News previously reported on possible squatters and drug use at Crescent Terrace apartments off Frankfort Avenue in early November.

At that time, two apartments that had been broken into were boarded up by police.

Resident Les Hamilton was the first resident to alert WAVE 3 News of the problem. He said he was concerned with all the trash left inside the closed-up apartments.

Shortly after the story aired, Councilman Bill Hollander of District 9 met with Codes and Regulations, Louisville Metro Police Department, and the Health and Wellness Department. On Thursday, apartment maintenance employees cleaned out the apartments and pulled carpet.

“No one should have to live in or near these kind of conditions,” Hollander said.

Scott McGlasson's mother lives above one of the previously trashed apartments. He said he's happy to see action, but doesn't think the clean up will fix all of the problems at Crescent Trace.

“The last few weeks I've seen people coming and going all hours of the night,” McGlasson said.

Hollander said LMPD has opened a possible drug use investigation on the property, and have also increased their patrols in the area. Codes and Regulations is working with the maintenance manager to make sure all violations are corrected.

"We have substandard housing all over the community and it’s a serious issue,” Hollander said. “We don’t have enough safe, decent, affordable places for people to live."

Brian Stocker, the new manager for Crescent Trace, recently took over maintenance work at the apartments. Stocker said his plan is to bring the complex back into compliance.

The city will check back in December.

