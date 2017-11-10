Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A daughter of polygamous sect leader Warren Jeffs said he sexually abused her for years when she was a child growing up in the secretive group, according to an interview aired Friday on "Megyn Kelly Today."
Rachel Jeffs, now 33, said the abuse began when she was 8 and happened countless times, despite her mother's attempt to intervene, before she confronted him about it in a letter at age 16.
Other former members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including son Roy Jeffs, have also accused him of sexually abusing them as children.
Warren Jeffs is serving a life prison sentence for assaulting girls he considered wives. He does not have a lawyer and did not respond to NBC's request for comment.
At age 18, Rachel Jeffs was informed she'd become the third wife of a man in the group, a breakaway sect based along the Utah-Arizona border. The prospect left her shaken and afraid, as did her father's suggestion that she try to become pregnant with her new husband's child on the day of the wedding.
She left the group after her father sent her away from her children for months at a time over perceived wrongs she denied committing.
"I felt that he was punishing me for what he did to me. Like he was trying to break me and make me feel like I was worse than him," she said. "And I wouldn't let myself go there. I knew he had done wrong, and I didn't want to let him break me."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>