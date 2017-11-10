Princeton Community Primary School gets new service dog

Princeton Community Primary School has a new eager staff member and she's the first of her kind.

When Daisy put's on her handkerchief it's all business. Daisy is North Gibson School's first fully certified service dog.

"My initial thought was what? We want to bring a dog to school? However, once I quickly understood Daisy's level of training and certification and her experience and background it very quickly within seconds became clear that Daisy is another staff member for us," said Principal of PCPS, Mary Williams.

Daisy works alongside her handler, special education teacher, Judy Gill, with students that show anxiety or emotional disabilities. Even though she only started a few weeks ago, Gill says she's already made a big impact.

"I've already seen a reduction in anxiety in my classrooms since I've started bringing her," said Gill.

Gill says she also uses Daisy as a reward for good behavior because the children love to walk her and Daisy's talent go far beyond that.

"I use her in my reading groups sometimes with reluctant readers they might lack the confidence to read and so she's a real calming agent," added Gill.

"We're very excited to have her here we think it's a great opportunity," said Williams.

Daisy only comes to the school on Fridays, but Gill hopes she will expand her days soon and be a resource in all of the classrooms.

"I feel that everyone needs a service dog," explained Gill.

When Friday comes to an end, Daisy is just like any other pup.

"We go home at the end of the day and I take her handkerchief off and she knows she is free to run and play and be a dog," said Gill.

