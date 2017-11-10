Mock camp gives students perspective on refugee crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Eighth-graders at the J. Graham Brown School hosted an interactive refugee camp on Friday.

The students created the camp to reproduce the challenges that refugees face around the world.

"Before I had no clue, I didn't know anything about refugees. Everything they do is so hard for them because they have to provide for their families while trying to stay alive in those refugee camps because they are so big and there are so many people they have to fight for food. I'm very thankful here that I can go out and get whatever food I want," student Makenna Wilson said.

Ninth graders at J. Graham Brown organized a "Walk for Water" event Friday morning. Each student collected pledges, then carried a gallon of water from the school to the Big Four Bridge and back.

The students have been studying water scarcity. They're working together to raise 8,000 dollars to build a well for a school in Sudan.

The project is the result of two months of research and inquiry-based learning. It's an example of the Deeper Learning initiative that is part of the school district's strategic plan.



