HPD continue investigation after identifying homicide victim

Police continue their homicide investigation in Henderson.

Officers say David Fields, 21-years-old, of Illinois, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, near Lawndale Apartments by officers on Friday. According to the press release from the Henderson Police Department, Fields was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henderson County Coroner

The release states no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Jake Isonhood at 270-724-4400, or contact Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

