HPD investigating shooting as homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Henderson.

Officers say a person was shot near Lawndale Baptist Church, which is located on Obryne Street, and the Fagan Square Apartment Complex.

The Henderson County coroner arrived on the scene around 6:40 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

