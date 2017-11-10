Police make arrest in connection to Lawndale Apt. murder

Weeks after identifying the victim, police have made an arrest in connection to the murder at the Lawndale Apartment complex.

According to the Henderson Police Department, Deangelo Pollard, 18-years-old, of Henderson, was served with an arrest warrant on Friday. Pollard is being charged with Murder and 1st Degree Robbery.

Officers say David Fields, 21-years-old, of Illinois, was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, near Lawndale Apartments by officers on November 10. According to the press release from the Henderson Police Department, Fields was pronounced dead at the scene by the Henderson County Coroner.

The press release states, Pollard was seen leaving the scene of the murder and had been staying in Albion, Illinois. US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and Illinois State Police took Pollard into custody in Albion, where he will be kept until he extradited to Henderson.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available

