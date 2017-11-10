SEAL candidate injured in study-session slapping incident

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Navy is investigating a slapping incident near San Diego that left a SEAL candidate in a coma.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the candidate was injured on Oct. 12 during a study session at the Naval Special Warfare training complex in Coronado.
The paper says as an incentive to answer questions correctly, the sailor and a friend had agreed to slap whichever one got an answer wrong.
One candidate was slapped and fell to the floor, striking his head. Surgeons placed him in a medically-induced coma.
SEAL spokesman Lt. Trevor Davids says the sailor is now in good condition and is recovering.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and members of the warfare center are reviewing the incident.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>