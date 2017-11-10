Car salesman says test driver assaulted him

This is the suspect police say attacked a car salesman. (Source: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A test drive took a wild turn for a car salesman police say was assaulted in the car.

Police are trying to track down the suspect seen in several pictures provided by LMPD.

He's accused of physically attacking an employee of Bill Collins Ford during a test drive Thursday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

