Friday's Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 47, Richmond 37

Attica 40, N. Montgomery 14

Batesville 42, Union Co. 31

Bethany Christian 30, Elkhart Christian 16

Bluffton 62, Blackford 27

Bremen 63, S. Bend Clay 30

Brown Co. 61, Bloomington North 53

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Leo 30

Chesterton 40, Munster 38

Clay City 71, Eminence 24

Columbia City 48, Whitko 18

Connersville 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41

Crawford Co. 50, S. Spencer 20

Crothersville 51, Orleans 46

Decatur Central 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 50

Delta 43, Hagerstown 27

Eastern Hancock 64, Centerville 36

Edinburgh 49, Shelbyville 41

Frankfort 61, Western 52, OT

Franklin Co. 29, Northeastern 21

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 40, New Haven 35

Glenn 51, S. Bend Adams 26

Indpls N. Central 52, Mooresville 45

Indpls Northwest 29, Indpls Howe 19

Indpls Ritter 55, Speedway 24

Jay Co. 69, Guerin Catholic 37

Jennings Co. 67, Scottsburg 53

Lafayette Jeff 60, Indpls Tech 43

Madison 72, Switzerland Co. 47

Marion 73, Muncie Central 31

Martinsville 50, Columbus North 39

Michigan City Marquette 74, Calumet 21

N. Harrison 63, Eastern (Pekin) 45

N. Miami 60, Taylor 50

N. White 53, Caston 33

Noblesville 56, Hamilton Hts. 49

Norwell 62, S. Adams 46

Oak Hill 48, Northfield 40

Princeton 75, Ev. Bosse 49

Randolph Southern 60, Wes-Del 30

Rossville 41, Frontier 38

Rushville 50, Lawrence Central 30

S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Triton 41

S. Decatur 63, Rising Sun 50

S. Knox 40, Pike Central 37

S. Putnam 57, Edgewood 52

S. Ripley 51, Lawrenceburg 41

Seymour 41, Silver Creek 36

Southwestern (Hanover) 58, Oldenburg 28

Tri 60, Blue River 36

Tri-West 77, Crawfordsville 19

Triton Central 85, Indpls Park Tudor 23

Union City 60, Seton Catholic 24

University 58, Clinton Central 23

Waldron 58, Central Christian School 19

Warsaw 55, Huntington North 48

Wawasee 42, Westview 34

Whiteland 45, Franklin Central 38

Winamac 46, Argos 35

Winchester 73, Knightstown 34

Corydon Central Tournament

Corydon 60, Lanesville 43

S. Dearborn 41, Henryville 34

Tell City 49, Indiana Deaf 25

Indianapolis Manual Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Indpls Manual 60, Christel House Academy 5

Pool B

Indpls Metro 29, Indpls Howe 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Eastern (Greene) vs. Providence Cristo Rey, ppd.

Kokomo vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd.

