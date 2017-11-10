Friday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 47, Richmond 37
Attica 40, N. Montgomery 14
Batesville 42, Union Co. 31
Bethany Christian 30, Elkhart Christian 16
Bluffton 62, Blackford 27
Bremen 63, S. Bend Clay 30
Brown Co. 61, Bloomington North 53
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 69, Leo 30
Chesterton 40, Munster 38
Clay City 71, Eminence 24
Columbia City 48, Whitko 18
Connersville 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 41
Crawford Co. 50, S. Spencer 20
Crothersville 51, Orleans 46
Decatur Central 55, Indpls Perry Meridian 50
Delta 43, Hagerstown 27
Eastern Hancock 64, Centerville 36
Edinburgh 49, Shelbyville 41
Frankfort 61, Western 52, OT
Franklin Co. 29, Northeastern 21
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 40, New Haven 35
Glenn 51, S. Bend Adams 26
Indpls N. Central 52, Mooresville 45
Indpls Northwest 29, Indpls Howe 19
Indpls Ritter 55, Speedway 24
Jay Co. 69, Guerin Catholic 37
Jennings Co. 67, Scottsburg 53
Lafayette Jeff 60, Indpls Tech 43
Madison 72, Switzerland Co. 47
Marion 73, Muncie Central 31
Martinsville 50, Columbus North 39
Michigan City Marquette 74, Calumet 21
N. Harrison 63, Eastern (Pekin) 45
N. Miami 60, Taylor 50
N. White 53, Caston 33
Noblesville 56, Hamilton Hts. 49
Norwell 62, S. Adams 46
Oak Hill 48, Northfield 40
Princeton 75, Ev. Bosse 49
Randolph Southern 60, Wes-Del 30
Rossville 41, Frontier 38
Rushville 50, Lawrence Central 30
S. Central (Union Mills) 52, Triton 41
S. Decatur 63, Rising Sun 50
S. Knox 40, Pike Central 37
S. Putnam 57, Edgewood 52
S. Ripley 51, Lawrenceburg 41
Seymour 41, Silver Creek 36
Southwestern (Hanover) 58, Oldenburg 28
Tri 60, Blue River 36
Tri-West 77, Crawfordsville 19
Triton Central 85, Indpls Park Tudor 23
Union City 60, Seton Catholic 24
University 58, Clinton Central 23
Waldron 58, Central Christian School 19
Warsaw 55, Huntington North 48
Wawasee 42, Westview 34
Whiteland 45, Franklin Central 38
Winamac 46, Argos 35
Winchester 73, Knightstown 34
|Corydon Central Tournament
Corydon 60, Lanesville 43
S. Dearborn 41, Henryville 34
Tell City 49, Indiana Deaf 25
|Indianapolis Manual Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Indpls Manual 60, Christel House Academy 5
|Pool B
Indpls Metro 29, Indpls Howe 19
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Eastern (Greene) vs. Providence Cristo Rey, ppd.
Kokomo vs. Lafayette Harrison, ppd.
