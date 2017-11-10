Fields at Parklands of Floyds Fork vandalized

The Parklands posted this photo of the damage on their Facebook page. (Source: Parklands of Floyds Fork)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vandals have damaged fields at the Parklands of Floyds Fork.

The tire marks were discovered by an attendant Wednesday morning in the Cliffside area at Broad Run Park.

The donor-supported park posted a photo of the damage on their Facebook page, and said the activity will result in additonal expenses and work.

If you know anything about the act of vandalism, call the Parklands at (502) 584-0350.

