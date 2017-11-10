New Albany shooting victim remembered by family, friends

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Family and friends gathered Friday night to remember Eddie "Benard" Hamilton, killed in New Albany. He was shot early Sunday morning, after a fight at Mac's Hideaway in New Albany.

Hamilton was remembered with a candlelight vigil and balloon release in Jefferson Square Park.

"It gives you comfort that they actually got names and everything. but it still don't bring the fact, it still don't help that he, he's never gonna come back," Benard's girlfriend Yolanda Gaines said.

Investigators say Hamilton was shot execution style. The shooting happened at a Marathon gas station just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Surveillance video showed a man walking around the gas station around 1 a.m. According to family members who viewed the tapes, the man in the video is Hamilton.

Police named Michael Baines III and Robert Sheckles Jr. as suspects. Warrants have been issued for both Baines and Sheckles.

The New Albany Police Department Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Techs are still investigating this case. Police said there does not appear to be a public safety risk, even with the suspects still on the run.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Albany Police Department.

