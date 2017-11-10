Local organizations gift once homeless Navy vet new home

Marlene Aldrich is a Navy veteran, and at one time was living in her car. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The new home is located in south Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A labor of love paid off in a big way for a formerly homeless WAVE Country veteran.

Marlene Aldrich is the new owner of a home on Clara Avenue in south Louisville.

She's a Navy vet, mother and grandmother. At one time she had lost her job and was living in her car, according to a release.

Six months ago, the house was abandoned and dilapidated. But several volunteer groups came together to fix it up, and give Aldrich a place to call her own.

Aldrich helped with the transformation of her home, working alongside groups including Habitat for Humanity, Metro United Way, and the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs.

