Former CFO files lawsuit against UofL Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jason Tomlinson, the former Chief Financial Officer of the University of Louisville Foundation, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit on Friday.

Tomlinson claims The UofL Foundation breached his contract by firing him without a hearing.

Jason Tomlinson was fired in July, after an audit that exposed unchecked spending.

The complaint, filed Friday with the Jefferson Circuit Court, claims that the "Plaintiff [Tomlinson] became the fall guy for a wide variety of of interests - political, private and public."

The lawsuit claims Tomlinson's firing is in violation of the Kentucky Open Meetings law. It also alleges that Tomlinson was given no reason for his termination when he was fired.

As CFO, Tomlinson was making $260,000 dollars a year.

A spokesperson for the Foundation says they stand by the decision.

