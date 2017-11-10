McDonald's double-double helps N. Kentucky beat ETSU 81-63

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) - Drew McDonald had a double-double and Lavone Holland II had 16 points, five assists and three steals to help Northern Kentucky beat East Tennessee State 81-63 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

McDonald finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Carson Williams scored 15 points for Northern Kentucky.

Mason Faulkner hit a 3-pointer that gave the Norse the lead for good and sparked an 8-0 run that made it 12-6. Kanayo Obi-Rapu's 3-pointer pulled ETSU to 23-22 with seven minutes left in the first half, but McDonald hit three 3-pointers and Faulkner added two more during a 33-12 run that spanned halftime and made it 55-34 with 16:56 to play.

Desonta Bradford had 17 points and seven rebounds and Jalan McCloud scored 11 points for ETSU. The Buccaneers made just 2 of 18 from 3-point range and committed 20 turnovers, which Northern Kentucky converted into 27 points.

