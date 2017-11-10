Louisville City fans rally ahead of USL championship

Panic set in when Joyce Jones forgot her pain pills during a trip to Chicago. In so much pain from a back injury that kept her from being able to walk her dogs, she had relied on the pills to make life bearable.More >>
Friday's Louisville City FC pep rally was in part, a reflection. The drums, cheers, hype videos and speeches highlighted how the team got here.More >>
Metro Code Enforcement Board members reviewed code violations involving 71 Arcadia Apartment units Friday. The violations included hundreds of problems ranging from peeling paint to dangerous trees.More >>
In a lawsuit filed on Friday, Jason Tomlinson claims The U of L Foundation breached his contract by firing him without a hearing.More >>
Marlene Aldrich is a Navy vet, mother and grandmother. At one time she had lost her job and was living in her car, according to a release.More >>
