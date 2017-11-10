No. 20 Purdue crushes Cougars by 41

By JEFF WASBURN

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - No. 20 Purdue got 15 first-half points from Dakota Mathias and ran away to a 115-74 season-opening victory over Southern Illinois-Edwarsville on Friday night.

Purdue (1-0) has won its last four season openers by 40, 41, 44 and 41 points.

The Boilermakers, who have appeared in 39 consecutive AP Top 25 polls, shot 59.3 percent in the first half (16 of 27) and used a 17-4 run to erase an early 10-5 deficit.

Purdue also got 16 points from sophomore guard Carsen Edwards, 16 from Isaac Haas and 14 from Vince Edwards.

SIU-Edwardsville got 17 points from guard Daniel Kinchen.

Purdue used the muscle of 7-foot-2 starting center Isaac and 7-3 redshirt freshmen Matt Haarms to deny the Cougars paths to the lane.

BIG PICTURE

SIU-Edwardsville: While the Cougars are improved, their defense needs lots of work, and they lack the size to match Big Ten opponents.

Purdue: A lot to like about the Boilermakers, who have size, guard play, experience and balance. The reigning Big Ten champs could win it again.

UP NEXT

SIU-Edwardsville: hosts Valparaiso on Wednesday.

Purdue: will host Chicago State on Sunday.

