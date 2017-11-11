Trump and Putin chat each other up at APEC summit

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh). Back left to right;, Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, front left to right;, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Japanese Pr...

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh). Back left to right; Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump, front row left to right; Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, and Indonesian President Joko Widodo pose for a photo during the family photo sess...

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh). Leaders, back row from left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, front row from left, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Japa...

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP). Left to right; Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk to the group photo at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam, S...

(AP Photo/Hau Dinh). Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump talk as they arrive for the family photo session during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Danang, Vietnam, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Presid...

By JILL COLVIN and JONATHAN LEMIRE

Associated Press

DANANG, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin may not be having a formal meeting while they're in Vietnam for an economic summit, but they appear to be chumming it up nonetheless.

Snippets of video from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference Saturday show the two leaders chatting and shaking hands at events, including the traditional world leaders' group photo.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded last year that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election in order to help Trump win. Putin has denied interfering in the election.

Later Saturday, Trump heads to the capital city of Hanoi to attend a state banquet.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.