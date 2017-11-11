Vlhova beats Shiffin to win World Cup slalom

(AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta). Sweden's Frida Hansdotter speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.

LEVI, Finland (AP) - Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova beat Olympic and world champion Mikaela Shiffrin to win the first women's World Cup slalom of the season on Saturday.

Trailing Shiffrin by 0.21 after the opening leg, Vlhova used a near-perfect second run to finish in 1 minute, 49.98 seconds and edge the overall World Cup champion by 0.10.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland came 1.35 back in third with the rest of the field finishing more than two seconds behind.

It was Vlhova's third career win. She also beat Shiffrin in March at the World Cup finals in Aspen, Colorado, after the American had wrapped up her maiden overall title.

