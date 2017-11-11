Trump deflects on whether Moore should quit Senate race

As Roy Moore continues to come under fire after allegations of sexual misconduct with minors came to light, the accusers are sticking to their statements.

The chairman of the Roy Moore campaign took aim at national Republicans on Friday, calling statements critical of the embattled candidate “ridiculous.”

Diners at the Front Porch Grill are all saying the same thing. Moore should get out of the U.S. Senate race if the allegations are true.

Scholars dispute an Alabama state official who cites the Bible to defend the Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused of sexual advances on girls.

Longtime Republican political operatives fear GOP might lose one of its Senate seats in Alabama in spite of Roy Moore's denials that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl several decades ago.

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, while traveling to Hanoi, Vietnam. Trump is on a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and...

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Trump, who has been traveling in Asia, says he hasn't had time to see television news coverage about Moore because he's usually too busy reading documents.

Trump referred reporters back to a written statement in which the White House said Trump believes Moore will "do the right thing and step aside" if the decades-old allegations are true.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that an Alabama woman said Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

Moore said during a radio interview Friday that the alleged encounter "never happened."

