Trump deflects on whether Moore should quit Senate race

By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - President Donald Trump is deflecting questions about whether Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should drop out due to sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Trump, who has been traveling in Asia, says he hasn't had time to see television news coverage about Moore because he's usually too busy reading documents.

Trump referred reporters back to a written statement in which the White House said Trump believes Moore will "do the right thing and step aside" if the decades-old allegations are true.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that an Alabama woman said Moore had sexual contact with her when she was 14 and he was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney.

Moore said during a radio interview Friday that the alleged encounter "never happened."

