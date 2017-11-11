ARRESTED: armed, dangerous man in custody in Graves Co., KY

The Kentucky State Police have arrested Doug A. Becker who was wanted in connection to a home invasion and shooting in Graves County, Ky.

Around 6:15 p.m., Marshall County Dispatch received a call from a citizen reporting a male matching the description on Phelps Road, near Symsonia Highway in Marshall County.

KSP Troopers responded to the area and found Becker. He was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to a hospital for medical clearance after he was exposed to cold temperatures overnight.

Once medically cleared for incarceration, he will be lodged in the Graves County Jail.

Troopers said his charges will be first degree burglary, first degree unlawful imprisonment, attempted murder, two counts if fourth degree assault and three counts of first degree wanton endangerment.

Becker was is considered armed and dangerous.

Kentucky State Police received reports that Becker was seen near the residence of last night's shooting at around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Law enforcement also reported a sighting of Becker in the area of Bell Road near Dooms Chapel.

Troopers from the Kentucky State Police, assisted by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Graves County Sheriff Department, conducted an extensive ground search to include the use of a police canine.

Residents in the area were asked to remain indoors.

Troopers responded to a home on Bell Road in Symsonia around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10 for a report of shots fired.

The victims said Douglas Becker, 31, of Taylor, Texas, forced his way into the home where he allegedly assaulted two people.

According to Trooper Jody Cash, Becker held one woman against her will and fired at least one shot from a gun.

Someone inside the home was able to call 911 before Becker ran from the home.

No one was hurt.

Troopers and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff's Department searched for Becker through the night.

A warrant was issued for Becker on several charges including attempted murder.

