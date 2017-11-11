'Double-Edged Stories' bring storytelling to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - "Double-Edged Stories" are back with another group of storytellers and new themes.

"Double-Edged Stories" gives storytellers and the audience a unique storytelling experience according to organizers producers Randi Skaggs and David Serchuk.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Louisville City fans rally ahead of USL championship

+ Local organizations gift once homeless Navy vet new home

+ Mock camp gives students perspective on refugee crisis

Saturday night's show has two themes: "Birds of a Feather" and "Flying Solo."

The show will be held at The Bard’s Town Theater’s Lounge at 8:00 p.m.

For "Birds of a Feather" the storytellers are Ashlee Clark Thompson, Deena Heller, and Sally Evans. For "Flying Solo" the team is NeShaune Lasley, Kerri Noack, and Bryan Suddith.

The show features stories that are up to 5 to 15 minutes long. There will be three stories on each theme — one 5, one 10, and one 15-minute long story — with a brief intermission between sets. Organizers said attendees expect to hear stories that are funny, insightful, detailed and heartbreaking.

For more information about the show and tickets click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.