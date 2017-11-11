Volunteer firefighter killed at crash scene

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana volunteer firefighter was killed Friday night after being hit by another firefighter.

Indiana State Police said around 9:55 p.m. Friday an injury crash was reported along Old Highway 50 in Daviess County near County Road 800 East. Daviess County Deputies responded to the scene along with three firefighters from the Montgomery and Cannelburg Fire Departments, who went to the scene in their personal vehicles.

A fourth firefighter, Colby Blake, 26, was approaching the crash scene in his truck when he rear-ended the truck of a fellow firefighter, ISP said. Blake's truck continued, hitting Kendall Murphy, 27, and Murphy's vehicle. In a press release, ISP said Blake's vehicle hit a third firefighter’s vehicle before coming to a stop.

Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner.

Blake was uninjured in the crash. ISP said Blake’s blood alcohol level was 0.21%.

Blake has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving. He is being held at the Daviess County Security Center. with formal charges to be filed by the Daviess County Prosecutor’s Office.

This crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

