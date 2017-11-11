Woman killed in Pioneer Village crash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Pioneer Village Police are investigating a fatal DUI crash that occurred Friday night.

The crash occurred on Preston Hwy near Pioneer Trail, Pioneer Village police said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Pioneer Village Police explained in a press release that one female passenger was killed as a result of the two-vehicle collision. Woman's name is being withheld until family members can be notified.

Stephane L. Coy has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, assault, leaving the scene of an accident and DUI.

Coy is being held in the Bullitt County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.