The Latest: Ex-colleague: Texas church gunman scared her

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Crosses rest on the wall of the community center, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside a church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen. The church will h...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). First responders take part in a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, near the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas community on ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Volunteers and first responders take part in a Veteran's Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside a church in the small South Texas community on Sunday, killing more than two dozen....

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Donna King stands for the national anthem during a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The event was held in the community, just a block away from the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church w...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). First responders join in prayer following a Veterans Day event, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, near the Sutherland Springs First Baptist Church, in Sutherland Springs, Texas. A man opened fire inside the church in the small South Texas c...

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the Texas church shooting (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A woman who worked with the gunman who killed more than two dozen people in a Texas church says he'd shake with rage and seemed obsessed with a man who killed nine people in a South Carolina church.

Former Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessika Edwards tells The New York Times that she worked with Devin Patrick Kelley near the end of his military career in 2011. She says he frightened her.

Edwards says after Kelley left the Air Force, he contacted her on Facebook about his obsession with Dylann Roof, who opened fire inside a church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.

Edwards says Kelley would cry, scream and vow to kill his Air Force superiors when punished for poor performance. She says she warned their squadron to go easy on him because she feared he'd come back and "shoot up the place."

Kelley was given a bad conduct discharge after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-wife and stepson.

___

3:45 p.m.

The first wife of the man who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church says he had a lot of "demons or hatred inside of him."

Tessa Brennaman told "Inside Edition" for a segment broadcast Friday that Devin Patrick Kelley once put a gun to her temple because he was angry she'd received a speeding ticket. She says Kelley also threatened to kill her and members of her family.

Kelley was in the Air Force at the time. He pleaded guilty in 2012 to assaulting Brennaman and fracturing her young son's skull. A military jury sentenced him to 12 months confinement and a bad conduct discharge.

Investigators have said Sunday's shooting inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, appeared to stem from a domestic dispute involving Kelley and the mother of his second wife. Investigators say Kelley had sent threatening messages to her.

The mother-in-law sometimes attended services at the church, but she wasn't there the day of the shootings.

___

2:40 p.m.

Church groups from throughout the region have made pilgrimages to Sutherland Springs, Texas, to pay their respects to those killed and injured in last week's mass shooting.

Jackie Lee says she asked her friends on Facebook if anyone would be willing to come with her from San Antonio this weekend to visit the memorial and the church. Instead of the handful she expected to say yes, 25 people asked to go with her.

David Delaware leads a Baptist congregation that sings gospel music called David Delaware and the Divine Sound. The group sang a version of "Hold On" by The Walls Group near a row of white crosses in Sutherland Springs.

Saturday was the first chance many people had to visit the small town since last Sunday's attack, in which more than two-dozen people were killed.

___

12:15 p.m.

A line of first responders and law enforcement personnel stood with heads bowed in Sutherland Springs for a Veterans Day ceremony that also was meant to honor the more than two dozen people killed a block away at a church.

About 100 people gathered Saturday outside the community center for the ceremony, where a wreath was placed near flags to remember those killed last weekend. Nearly half of the shooting victims had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

Wilson County Judge Richard Jackson's voice broke as he thanked the first responders and others who rushed to First Baptist Church in the aftermath of the shooting. Jackson, the county's top administrator, says the scene will affect them the rest of their lives.

Jackson said he hopes Saturday's ceremony will start a healing process "to put this horrific tragedy behind us and look to the future."

___

12:30 a.m.

Veterans Day has special meaning this year in the small South Texas community where a church massacre occurred last weekend. Nearly half of the victims had ties to the U.S. Air Force.

The church attack victims with military backgrounds will receive a full military salute Saturday on the grounds of the community hall in Sutherland Springs as Veterans Day is observed.

An Air Force official has said that 12 of the victims had direct connections to the Air Force, "either members or with family ties."

Devin Patrick Kelley killed more than two dozen people in a shooting Nov. 5 at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Kelley died of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the massacre.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.