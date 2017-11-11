No. 6 Irish women rout Mount St. Mary's 121-65

By JOHN FINERAN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Jessica Shepard had her first double-double at Notre Dame as the No. 6 Irish opened their season with a 121-65 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Saturday.

Shepard, a junior transfer from Nebraska, finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. She was among five starters scoring in double figures for coach Muffet McGraw. Arike Ogunbowale led the Irish with 21 points and became the school's 37th 1,000-point scorer.

Marina Mabrey matched Shepard's 18 points, Jackie Young had 16 and graduate student Lili Thompson had 10 for coach Muffet McGraw's Irish. They led from start to finish against the undersized and overmatched Mountaineers.

Notre Dame, which shot 58.4 percent from the floor, outscored Mount St. Mary's 68-24 in the paint. Thompson had 8 of 24 assists by the Irish, who outrebounded the Mountaineers 50-27.

Ashlee White had 12 points to lead Mount St. Mary's.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary's: Under first-year coach Maria Marchesano, who was the associate head coach at IUPUI, the Mountaineers are coming off a 12-18 season that included a 10-8 mark in the Northeast Conference.

Notre Dame: The Irish are missing point guard Lindsay Allen (graduation) and All-America forward Brianna Turner (ACL) and reserve guard Mychal Johnson (ACL) for the season. Transfers Thompson (Stanford) and Shepard (Nebraska) started and performed well.

UP NEXT

Mount St. Mary's: Play the second of six road contests this month on Tuesday at Xavier, Ohio. The Mount doesn't play a home game until Dec. 2 against Loyola.

Notre Dame: Begins a seven-game road trip Tuesday at Western Kentucky, which opened its season with a 79-76 victory over No. 16 Missouri on Friday at the Hawkeye Challenge in Iowa City, Iowa. Notre Dame is not home until Dec. 6 against Michigan State.

