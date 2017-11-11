Louisville Veterans Day Parade: 'We love you'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – “Thank you” was a phrase that couldn't be echoed enough during Louisville’s Veterans Day Parade on Saturday morning.

The parade began at 11 a.m. on Main Street and moved through downtown Louisville. The 11:00 a.m. start time marks the hour that the

cease fire took effect to end WWI on November 11.

“We love you, we support you always, and you're always in our thoughts and prayers,” parade attendee Belinda Lobb said.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer attended the parade and made remarks in support of the men and women of the armed services.

“Everybody can agree on one thing, we should support our veterans,” Mayor Greg Fischer said.

Governor Matt Bevin greeted the Louisville crowd and spoke about how the military unifies people.

“Every race, every creed, the military brings them together,” Gov. Bevin said.

For almost sixty years, the Louisville Veterans Day Parade was on hiatus. It returned in 2011, and has grown larger every year.

The parade has now grown to include 80 units to honor veterans from all wars, active members of the Armed Services and their families.

Veteran James Carter said showing his support during a parade is the least he can do for those who serve in the military.

“It's the backbone of what makes America great,” Carter said.

Vietnam veterans Vince Gay and Marvin Medlock said that for veterans, specifically those who served in Vietnam, the gesture means everything.

“We didn't get this then and that's all we wanted,” Gay said. “We were just doing our job.”

“It is meaningful and I guess I had to I guess grow up to really feel it and live it and to experience it,” Medlock said.

Kaylee Lainhart, who went to the parade, expressed her thanks to veterans for their service.

“I just am so thankful that they served for our country.” Kaylee Lainhart said.

