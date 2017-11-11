Police: Dine-and-dash 'sushi bandit' cited in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - A man authorities say is the dine-and-dash "sushi bandit" has been cited in eastern Idaho for suspicion of petit theft.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office tells KPVI-TV (http://bit.ly/2zy6bVv ) that a deputy took Trevor Bello into custody Friday after Bello tried to leave Chang's Garden restaurant in Pocatello without paying.
Officials say that last week someone dined and dashed from a $126 bill at Sumisu Sushi & Asian Fusion restaurant in Pocatello.
Officials say a waitress at Chang's thought Bello fit the sushi bandit description and alerted authorities.
Police say that when Bello exited Chang's through the back door without paying a deputy took him into custody.
Bello was taken to a holding cell but on Saturday wasn't at the Bannock County Jail.
It's not clear if he has an attorney.
