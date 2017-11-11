Kennell has career-best 5 3s, Bradley beats IUPUI 68-53

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Nate Kennell had a career-high five 3-pointers to total 19 points and help lead Bradley to a 68-53 win over IUPUI in the season opener for both teams on Saturday.

Kennell nailed 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and finished by hitting 7 of 11 field-goal attempts.

Donte Thomas made 6 of 9 from the floor for 15 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists. Darrell Brown added 10 points and Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Braves were up 28-19 at the half. Ryan Stipanovich drilled a trey to push the advantage to 54-41 with 7:54 remaining in the game.

The Braves were 25 of 56 from the floor, while limiting IUPUI to 28 percent shooting (15 of 53).

Ron Patterson led the Jaguars, making 4 of 8 from beyond the arc to total 16 points, while Evan Hall scored 11 with seven rebounds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.