Police searching for man involved with shooting and assault

SYMSONIA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are seeking Douglas A. Becker in connection with a shooting in Graves County on Friday.



An arrest warrant has been issued for Becker charging him with numerous offenses, including attempted murder.



According to KSP, Becker unlawfully entered a residence on Friday afternoon. Once inside, he assaulted two people, held once against her will and fired at least one shot from a gun he brought with him.



KSP says Becker is 5'10" and 155 lbs. with brown eyes and short dark hair. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Becker is believed to be wearing a black t-shirt and dark sweat pants.

KSP Troopers, the Graves County Sheriff Department are conducting an extensive ground search with the assistance of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. Police canines were deployed to assist in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report anonymously through the KSP app.

