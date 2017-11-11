Elliott and Blaney try to bring new faces to NASCAR finale

Trump says U.S. will not be "taken advantage of anymore" when it comes to tradeMore >>
Rumbling bulldozers have started scraping up the ash, charred wood and crumbled bricks left from thousands of homes and buildings destroyed by wildfires in California wine countryMore >>
The first meeting between a face transplant and the widow of the donor begins with tearful embraceMore >>
Two newly elected transgender members of the Minneapolis City Council say their historic wins are a victory for equality in the U.S.More >>
A mounting criminal probe into rape 2010 allegations against Harvey Weinstein does not necessarily mean an arrest is imminentMore >>
Vice President Mike Pence joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a memorial service for the victims of Sunday's massacre at a small-town Texas churchMore >>
President Donald Trump criticizes "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship between the U.S. and China, but says he doesn't blame the country for taking advantage of the U.S. in the past.More >>
Carnage at small-town Texas church claimed 8 children, most since Sandy HookMore >>
