Smoketown pastor, community leader honored with street sign

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dr. F. Bruce Williams was honored on Saturday with a new street sign at the corner of Clay and Lampton Streets.

The street sign reads "Dr. F. Bruce Williams Way." It's located just one block away from Pastor Williams' church.

"I used to live in Smoketown and I work here every day. All of my adult life. And I love the community and I'm committed to its rise," Pastor Williams said.

Williams is the Senior Pastor at Bates Memorial Baptist Church. The sign was placed to commemorate his dedication to the Smoketown area and Metro Louisville.

Under Williams' leadership, Bates Memorial has grown exponentially. Williams is also a noted community activist and Chairman of the Board for the Bates Community Development Corporation.

The resolution to place the sign was sponsored by Councilwoman Sexton Smith, who performed the unveiling Saturday afternoon.

"Little boys and little girls can now look up at that sign for years to come and know that a man that looks a lot like them has done great things in this community," Councilwoman Sexton Smith said.

Williams said he was humbled to be honored by the neighborhood he cares for so deeply.

