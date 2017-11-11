Jackson's 4 TDs help Louisville roll past Virginia 38-21

By GARY B. GRAVES

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Lamar Jackson accounted for four touchdowns and 342 yards while establishing an NCAA milestone, Dae Williams rushed for a TD, and Louisville's defense posted one of its best efforts this season in beating Virginia 38-21 on Saturday.

Seeking a rebound after three Atlantic Coast Conference losses in four games, the Cardinals (6-4, 3-3) returned from a bye to outgain the Cavaliers 493-277 and become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season. Virginia (6-4, 3-3) managed just 115 yards and a late touchdown after the break.

Jackson, the Heisman Trophy winner, became the first player in NCAA history to post two seasons with 1,000 yards rushing and 3,000 yards passing. The junior quarterback threw for 195 yards and three TDs, two to Jaylen Smith. The junior also rushed 15 times for 147 yards, including a 68-yarder for Louisville's first score.

The Cardinals' defense meanwhile allowed its third-fewest yards this season, a big improvement after yielding 625 two weeks ago at Wake Forest.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers scored first and only trailed 17-14 at halftime. But the offense stalled until Jordan Ellis' 3-yard TD run late in the game. They also allowed four sacks and committed two turnovers leading to 10 points. Quarterback Kurt Benkert completed 19 of 36 passes for 214 yards and a TD.

Louisville: The Cardinals' bye did wonders in many areas, especially on a defense that had allowed at least 403 yards the past four games. They rushed Benkert often and held the Cavs to just 63 yards rushing. Jackson meanwhile had a host of highlight-worthy plays. Dae Williams chipped in 88 yards rushing and a TD.

UP NEXT:

Virginia visits unbeaten and No. 7 Miami on Nov. 18 in arguably its toughest test this season.

Louisville hosts Syracuse Nov. 18 in its home finale. The Cardinals beat the Orange 62-28 last season in a game highlighted by QB Lamar Jackson's high hurdle over a defender for a touchdown en route to 610 yards of offense and five combined TDs.

