Johnson, No. 10 Auburn knock off No 2 Georgia, 40-17

The celebration for South Carolina historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
The celebration for South Carolina historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.More >>
If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.More >>
If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
According to Alabama's athletics director, freshman basketball player Colin Sexton will not see any playing time until an eligibility issue is resolved with the NCAA.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
After what seemed like a good game at the half, the No. 10 Auburn Tigers completely blew open in the second half en route to a 40-17 rout of the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to spoil the Bulldogs perfect season, as they play host to #1 Georgia.More >>
The Auburn Tigers look to spoil the Bulldogs perfect season, as they play host to #1 Georgia.More >>
Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl says he can't comment on a report that states he hasn't been cooperating with the school's internal investigation into the program.More >>
Auburn men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl says he can't comment on a report that states he hasn't been cooperating with the school's internal investigation into the program.More >>
It's No. 1 vs. No. 10. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is a sold out football game. If you're planning to head to Auburn for the game, be warned. There are counterfeit tickets.More >>
It's No. 1 vs. No. 10. The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is a sold out football game. If you're planning to head to Auburn for the game, be warned. There are counterfeit tickets.More >>
Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.More >>
Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.More >>
This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.More >>
This week, the top two spots remain the same with the Tide still at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 1.More >>
The Top 4 teams remain in the same spot from last week. Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson.More >>
The Top 4 teams remain in the same spot from last week. Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson.More >>
Suspended Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was formally indicted Tuesday following his September arrest.More >>
Suspended Auburn assistant basketball coach Chuck Person was formally indicted Tuesday following his September arrest.More >>