Saturday's Scores

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Noblesville 55, Greenfield 39

Beech Grove 68, Greencastle 40

Castle 76, Terre Haute South 38

Clinton Prairie 49, Western 27

Covenant Christian 55, Cascade 41

Ev. North 71, Tecumseh 34

Floyd Central 62, Ev. Harrison 45

Lawrence North 51, Heritage Christian 50

Mishawaka Marian 58, Elkhart Memorial 45

NorthWood 36, Rochester 20

Pendleton Hts. 55, Yorktown 41

Boone Grove 56, Griffith 25

Clarksville 44, Borden 27

Heritage Hills 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 57

Indpls Chatard 64, Indianapolis Attucks 40

N. Newton 54, River Forest 51

Indian Creek 58, Monrovia 55

Michigan City 48, Plymouth 42

Delphi 49, Pioneer 19

Eastside 40, E. Noble 34

Jeffersonville 46, Bloomington South 21

LaPorte 91, S. Bend Clay 14

Rock Creek Academy 79, Cannelton 62

Culver Academy 47, Peru 36

Indpls Cathedral 57, Jennings Co. 50

Heritage 48, Lakewood Park 45

Providence Cristo Rey 43, Indpls Shortridge 18

Ev. Mater Dei 40, Boonville 27

Trinity Lutheran 50, Hauser 23

Indpls Ben Davis 29, Brownsburg 26, OT

Northridge 48, Oregon-Davis 37

Banks of Wabash Tournament Consolation

Riverton Parke 61, Turkey Run 25

Corydon Central Tournament

Corydon 52, S. Dearborn 30

Ev. Central 62, Indiana Deaf 22

Ev. Central 50, Tell City 37

Henryville 57, Lanesville 41

Providence 50, Tell City 30

S. Dearborn 59, Lanesville 56

Covenant (DeMotte) Tournament First Round

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 78, Faith Christian 17

Hamilton Southeastern Classic

Fishers 42, Lake Central 38

Hamilton Southeastern 50, Lake Central 28

Hamilton Southeastern 72, Valparaiso 42

Indianapolis Manual Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Indpls Irvington 34, Christel House Academy 11

Indpls Manual 66, Indpls Irvington 22

Pool B

Indianapolis Lighthouse East 32, Indpls Metro 29

Indianapolis Lighthouse East 36, Indpls Howe 35

Fifth Place

Indpls Howe 34, Christel House Academy 17

Third Place

Indpls Irvington 40, Indpls Metro 16

Championship

Indpls Manual 75, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 24

