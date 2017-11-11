Saturday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Noblesville 55, Greenfield 39
Beech Grove 68, Greencastle 40
Castle 76, Terre Haute South 38
Clinton Prairie 49, Western 27
Covenant Christian 55, Cascade 41
Ev. North 71, Tecumseh 34
Floyd Central 62, Ev. Harrison 45
Lawrence North 51, Heritage Christian 50
Mishawaka Marian 58, Elkhart Memorial 45
NorthWood 36, Rochester 20
Pendleton Hts. 55, Yorktown 41
Boone Grove 56, Griffith 25
Clarksville 44, Borden 27
Heritage Hills 66, S. Central (Elizabeth) 57
Indpls Chatard 64, Indianapolis Attucks 40
N. Newton 54, River Forest 51
Indian Creek 58, Monrovia 55
Michigan City 48, Plymouth 42
Delphi 49, Pioneer 19
Eastside 40, E. Noble 34
Jeffersonville 46, Bloomington South 21
LaPorte 91, S. Bend Clay 14
Rock Creek Academy 79, Cannelton 62
Culver Academy 47, Peru 36
Indpls Cathedral 57, Jennings Co. 50
Heritage 48, Lakewood Park 45
Providence Cristo Rey 43, Indpls Shortridge 18
Ev. Mater Dei 40, Boonville 27
Trinity Lutheran 50, Hauser 23
Indpls Ben Davis 29, Brownsburg 26, OT
Northridge 48, Oregon-Davis 37
|Banks of Wabash Tournament
|Consolation
Riverton Parke 61, Turkey Run 25
|Corydon Central Tournament
Corydon 52, S. Dearborn 30
Ev. Central 62, Indiana Deaf 22
Ev. Central 50, Tell City 37
Henryville 57, Lanesville 41
Providence 50, Tell City 30
S. Dearborn 59, Lanesville 56
|Covenant (DeMotte) Tournament
|First Round
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 78, Faith Christian 17
|Hamilton Southeastern Classic
Fishers 42, Lake Central 38
Hamilton Southeastern 50, Lake Central 28
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Valparaiso 42
|Indianapolis Manual Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Indpls Irvington 34, Christel House Academy 11
Indpls Manual 66, Indpls Irvington 22
|Pool B
Indianapolis Lighthouse East 32, Indpls Metro 29
Indianapolis Lighthouse East 36, Indpls Howe 35
|Fifth Place
Indpls Howe 34, Christel House Academy 17
|Third Place
Indpls Irvington 40, Indpls Metro 16
|Championship
Indpls Manual 75, Indianapolis Lighthouse East 24
