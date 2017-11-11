Flags placed at Eastern Cemetery for Veterans Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Veterans Day tradition continued Saturday afternoon at Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue.

About 60 volunteers gathered to place American flags on veterans' graves.

According to the Louisville Waterfront Development Corporation, cemetery volunteers cleared over 700 military graves so the flags could be placed for Veterans Day. There are about one-thousand buried in this cemetery.

"Come and honor it for what it really is. and honor the people that its all about because its truly about the people that have sacrificed everything for our freedoms," Eastern Cemetery President Andy Harpole said.

The cemetery also lays flags for Memorial Day and places wreaths on Veterans' graves for Christmas.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.