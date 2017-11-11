Love Transformation Project works to curb youth violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Crimes involving young people as either suspects or victims are making headlines. One local man is challenging the entire community to step up and help Take Back Your Streets.

Calvin Wooten says youth violence seems to be getting worse. That's why he started youth outreach through the Love Transformation Project.

In the last two weeks, several teens have been tied to crime scenes around the city of Louisville.

Six teens shot in the California neighborhood. Four teens arrested as suspects in a murder in Cherokee Triangle. In both cases, there were kids as young as 13-years-old involved.

"When you see these situations involving kids, even though they are not mine, I still take it to heart," Wooten said.

Wooten has organized youth outreach programs for almost three years. First in Shelby Park, and now in the California neighborhood. The Love Transformation Project, also known as LTP, connects kids to different activities like sports, arts and community gatherings.

"The violence that we see is a learned behavior,” Wooten said. “It is what they are picking up either at home and out here on the streets."

The Love Transformation Project started in Shelby Park three years ago. Now they're expanding to the California neighborhood, not far from where six teens were shot in late October.

A group of about 300 volunteers help LTP organize monthly events for youth in the community.

"The violence far outweighs the number of people that are out here trying to do good,” Wooten said.

Wooten says about 200 kids show up at LTP events. The kids participate in activities LTP organizes, like basketball tournaments.

Wooten's goal is to give every child in Louisville the chance to develop a passion and avoid crime.

"Every time we can put a kid on a basketball court instead of on a corner with a gun, we are doing what we need to do," Wooten said.

Wooten knows his monthly outreach is not enough. He says the nonprofit needs more volunteers and city support to build a more consistent presence in the community.

"It is time to change the balance and it is time to turn the tables,” Wooten said. “These kids can't afford to wait. They are running out of time."

Wooten is working with Metro Parks to use the California Community Center for kick boxing and tae-kwon-do classes.

To contact and/or volunteer with Love Transformation Project, visit their website at lovetransformationproject.org

