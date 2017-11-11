Bellarmine tops Northwood

(Bellarmine University Release)

INDIANAPOLIS-The third-ranked Bellarmine Knights moved to 2-0 on the season by holding off the upset-minded Northwood Timberwolves 80-70 on day two of the GLIAC-GLVC Challenge in Nicoson Hall on the campus of the University of Indianapolis.



The Knights fired on all cylinders in the first half in building a 23-point lead, but the Timberwolves-who upset the host Greyhounds last night-heated up in the second half to make a game of it. Nothwood nailed nearly 58 percent of its second half shots while Bellarmine hit just 40 percent as the T-wolves closed to within eight with 9:07 remaining.



Just as they did yesterday, however, the Knights iced the game with solid free throw shooting. Despite making just four of their first 10 charity tosses, the Bellarmine players combined to go 12-for-12 from the line over the final 7:43.



Meanwhile, Northwood missed the front end of the bonus on back-to-back trips, and the Knights surged back ahead by 17 when Adam Eberhard converted a layup at the 2:30 mark. The Timberwolves scored the game's final seven points to make the final margin 10.